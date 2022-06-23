Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned 0.47% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

