Old Port Advisors Sells 1,477 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.22 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

