Old Port Advisors Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

