Old Port Advisors Sells 325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.
IVE stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
