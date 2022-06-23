Old Port Advisors Sells 842 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.15% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

