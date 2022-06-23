Old Port Advisors Sells 937 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.