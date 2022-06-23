Old Port Advisors Sells 9,658 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

REM stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

