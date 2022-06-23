Old Port Advisors Takes $682,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

