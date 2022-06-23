Old Port Advisors Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $344,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.96.

ROP stock opened at $383.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

