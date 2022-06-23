ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in ONEOK by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

