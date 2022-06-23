Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.11

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.05. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 35,525 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

