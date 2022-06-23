Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

