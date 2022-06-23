OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Stock Price Down 23.1%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Get OverActive Media alerts:

OverActive Media Company Profile (OTC:OAMCF)

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.