Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,295 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $448.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.33 and a 200-day moving average of $433.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

