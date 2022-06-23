Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,726 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 481.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.