Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,404 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

