Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,565 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

