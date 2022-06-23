Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 28,503 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.