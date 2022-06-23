Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,604 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $4,915,737. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

