Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 59,928 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

NYSE E opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

