Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,941 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $189,211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.11 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.92.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

