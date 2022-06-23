Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,963 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

