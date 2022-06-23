Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.