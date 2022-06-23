Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

