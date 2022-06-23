Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

