Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

