Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW stock opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day moving average of $278.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

