Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $615.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,286 shares of company stock worth $6,114,856. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

