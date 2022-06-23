Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of IPGP opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

