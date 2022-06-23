Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

