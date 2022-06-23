Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

