Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

TFC stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

