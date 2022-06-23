Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

