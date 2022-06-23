Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.73 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BATS:PSCX opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

