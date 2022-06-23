Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Thryv worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Thryv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,573 shares of company stock worth $49,171,007 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Thryv Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.