Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.29. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

