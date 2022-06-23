Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

