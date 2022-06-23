Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 75,779 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

