Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

