Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,172 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

