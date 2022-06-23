Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,674 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.