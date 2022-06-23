Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,393 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

