Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,639 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

