Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTDOY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $75.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

