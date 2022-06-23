Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
SCHL opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Scholastic Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
