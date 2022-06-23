Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,892 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of One Liberty Properties worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

