Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

