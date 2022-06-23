Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

