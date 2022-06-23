Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,979 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.85.

Shares of MHK opened at $122.53 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

