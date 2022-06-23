Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 36,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 80,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

